What you should know before Ram Mandir Bhoomi Puja

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Puja is scheduled for August 5, when PM Modi will lay five silver bricks at the temple construction site. The Bhoomi Puja (ground-breaking ceremony) shall mark the beginning of the construction of a grand Ram temple. 

Following is the chronology of events in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in which the Supreme Court of India on November 9 ordered that the disputed land in Ayodhya should be given to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas for the construction of a temple, and the Muslim side should be compensated with five acres of land at a prominent place in Ayodhya for a mosque. 

1528

Babri Masjid built by Mir Baqi, commander of Mughal emperor Babur.The inscriptions on the Babri Masjid premises state that the mosque was built in 935 AH (1528-29) by Mughal commander Mir Baqi.

1885

Mahant Raghubir Das files plea in Faizabad district court seeking permission to build a canopy outside the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid structure. Court rejects plea. 

1949

Idols of Ram Lalla placed under a central dome outside the disputed structure. 

1950

Paramahansa Ramachandra Das files suit for continuation of worship and keeping the idols. 

1959

Nirmohi Akhara files suit seeking possession of the site. 

1981

UP Sunni Central Waqf Board files suit for possession of the site. On February 1, 1986, local court orders the government to open the site for Hindu worshippers. 

1989

Allahabad High Court ordered maintenance of status quo in respect of the disputed structure. 

 

1992

Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid structure demolished. 

 

1993

April 3: 'Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act' passed for acquisition of land by Centre in the disputed area. Various writ petitions, including one by Ismail Faruqui, filed at Allahabad HC challenging various aspects of the Act. 

 

1994

Supreme Court says in the historic Ismail Faruqui case that a mosque was not integral to Islam. 

Mar 13, 2003: SC says in the Aslam alias Bhure case, no religious activity of any nature is allowed at the acquired land. 

Mar 14: SC says interim order passed should be operative till disposal of the civil suits in Allahabad HC to maintain communal harmony. 

Jan, 2019

A Bench consisting of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph says: “The appropriate Bench will fix the schedule with regard to the hearing of appeals in the case”.

The Supreme Court sets up a five-judge Constitution Bench to hear the land dispute case.

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court hears the Ayodhya land title dispute case, sets January 29 as the next date for hearing in the case.

Nov, 2019

The Supreme Court lists Ayodhya title suit judgment for November 9.  

In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi orders that the disputed land in Ayodhya should be given to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas for construction of a temple, and the Muslim side should be compensated with five acres of land at a prominent place in Ayodhya for a mosque.

The court also orders the central government to formulate a scheme within three months to implement the order.

