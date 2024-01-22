Ram Temple consecration ceremony: Here's how temples around the world celebrated the grand event. WATCH
Story highlights
Ram temple consecration ceremony: As the Indian Prime Minister conducted the momentous consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday (Jan 22), nations across the globe joined in the celebration of this event.
Indians residing in the United States, the United Kingdom, and various other nations had united to express boundless excitement and reverence as the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya opened to devotees on Monday (Jan 22).
Devotees of Lord Ram from Nepal to Mauritius to Australia were seen celebrating this significant occasion in anticipation of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
The ‘pran-pratishtha’ or consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at the temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday (Jan 22).
Devotees of Lord Ram overseas transformed this momentous occasion into a worldwide celebration that touches the hearts of millions globally. Let's explore how Indians residing abroad commemorated the grand inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir:
The United States
The 'Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir' group distributed 'Laddoos' at Times Square in observance of the consecration ceremony at the temple.
#WATCH | New York, US: Laddoos distributed by the members of Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir at Times Square ahead of Ayodhya's Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, later today. pic.twitter.com/FjRGCE7a91— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
Apart from New York Times Square, numerous gatherings are scheduled in Boston, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. In San Francisco, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) members in the US arranged a car rally at the Golden Gate Bridge.
#WATCH | Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the US, organised a car rally at Golden Gate Bridge, ahead of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/MiluooawEn— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024
The Om Sri Sai Balaji Temple and Cultural Center in Monroe, New Jersey, is now home to a 25-foot single-stone statue of Lord Hanuman.
#WATCH | US: Om Sri Sai Balaji Temple and Cultural Center in Monroe, New Jersey received a 25-foot single-stone idol of Lord Hanuman. pic.twitter.com/F6GfX2McpZ— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024
Devotees also offered prayers at the Shree Siddhi Vinayak temple in New Jersey.
#WATCH | Indian diaspora in the United States offer prayers at Shree Siddhi Vinayak temple in New Jersey ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/gCt2EZL7qL— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
The United Kingdom
In London, worshippers gathered at the Brahmrishi Mission Ashram to organize prayers, joining together to commemorate the inauguration of the Ayodhya temple dedicated to Lord Ram.
#WATCH | UK: Celebration at the Bhramhrishi Mission Ashram in London, ahead of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/Mahsu6AhDf— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024
Several events took place in the UK including car rallies, and a special 'aarti' to 'Akhanda Ramayan' recitation.
Nepal
Similarly, in Nepal, various activities were undertaken to celebrate the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
In Janakpur, the Janaki Temple had been adorned with lights as people watched the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.
#WATCH | Nepal: Janakpur lit up ahead of the Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, later today. (21.01)— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024
(Drone visuals from Janakpur) pic.twitter.com/ePtdN2chqG
Mexico
The city of Queretaro in Mexico witnessed the inauguration of its inaugural Lord Ram temple on Sunday (Jan 21). The consecration ceremony at the temple was conducted by an American priest, and the idols were specially imported from India.
First Lord Ram temple in Mexico!— India in México (@IndEmbMexico) January 21, 2024
On the eve of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya, city of Queretaro in Mexico 🇲🇽 gets the first Lord Ram temple. Queretaro also hosts the first Lord Hanuman temple in Mexico. 1/2#RamMandir pic.twitter.com/jBm5olGxVY
Australia
Numerous events were orchestrated at hundreds of temples throughout Australia to commemorate the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
In Sydney, the Indian diaspora organised a car rally on Saturday, attracting 'Ram Bhakts' and onlookers.
Taiwan
The Indian Association of Taiwan arranged a live stream of the 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony.
Mauritius
In Mauritius, the Indian diaspora came together to celebrate the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. Devotees illuminated 'diyas' at various temples and organised 'Ramayan Path.' Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth called for a joyous nationwide celebration, expressing wishes for peace and prosperity with the return of Shri Ram to Ayodhya.
(With inputs from agencies)