Ram Temple consecration ceremony: Here's how temples around the world celebrated the grand event. WATCH

Indians residing in the United States, the United Kingdom, and various other nations had united to express boundless excitement and reverence as the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya opened to devotees on Monday (Jan 22).

Devotees of Lord Ram from Nepal to Mauritius to Australia were seen celebrating this significant occasion in anticipation of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The ‘pran-pratishtha’ or consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at the temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday (Jan 22).

Devotees of Lord Ram overseas transformed this momentous occasion into a worldwide celebration that touches the hearts of millions globally. Let's explore how Indians residing abroad commemorated the grand inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir:

The United States

The 'Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir' group distributed 'Laddoos' at Times Square in observance of the consecration ceremony at the temple.

New York, US: Laddoos distributed by the members of Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir at Times Square ahead of Ayodhya's Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, later today.

Apart from New York Times Square, numerous gatherings are scheduled in Boston, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. In San Francisco, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) members in the US arranged a car rally at the Golden Gate Bridge.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the US, organised a car rally at Golden Gate Bridge, ahead of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

The Om Sri Sai Balaji Temple and Cultural Center in Monroe, New Jersey, is now home to a 25-foot single-stone statue of Lord Hanuman.

US: Om Sri Sai Balaji Temple and Cultural Center in Monroe, New Jersey received a 25-foot single-stone idol of Lord Hanuman.

Devotees also offered prayers at the Shree Siddhi Vinayak temple in New Jersey.

Indian diaspora in the United States offer prayers at Shree Siddhi Vinayak temple in New Jersey ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The United Kingdom