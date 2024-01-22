How Ram Mandir will boost Ayodhya’s economy: Five key points to know

As the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir concludes, the Indian holy city of Ayodhya is already abuzz with lots of economic activity. According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the ceremony alone generated business worth more than INR 100,000 crore across India. And now that the temple will be open for devotees from January 23, Ayodhya is set to witness a drastic rise in religious tourism. Here are five key points highlighting the impact of the Ram Mandir on Ayodhya’s economy.

1) Ayodhya’s infrastructure

Along with the beautification of roads and building of public infrastructure, several mutts, ashrams, dharmashalas and hotels for commercial purpose are being built across Ayodhya. The massive construction is set to boost Ayodhya’s economy by creating local jobs and driving up consumption. The infrastructure growth includes connecting highways, refurbished roads, water, and power projects.

Government projects worth INR 85,000 crore have been set aside for the holy city alone.

2) Hotels and homes

To handle the influx of thousands of devotees every day, Ayodhya’s hospitality sector needs a major upgrade.

Currently, more than 50 big hotel projects are underway in the city. These include leading names in the hospital industry like the Taj, Oberoi, Trident, Marriott, Radisson and Ginger.

Ayodhya is also going to get the world’s first seven-star veg-only hotel, being built by a Mumbai-based real-estate firm The House Of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). “We have received 25 proposals to set up hotels in Ayodhya, one of the proposals is to build a pure vegetarian seven-star hotel,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said recently.

3) Airlines and railways

After the opening of the Ayodhya international airport, several Indian carriers have announced direct flights to the city. Indian Railways has also introduced 200 “Aastha Special Trains” to Ayodhya after 22 January. This will bring thousands of devotees to the city every day, boosting its economy and creating jobs in the hospitality sector.

4) Spiritual tourism

Ayodhya is expected to attract around 10 million to 50 million people from across the world every year. This will help Ayodhya’s tourism sector to further develop and provide world-class facilities to visitors.

5) Local business

Travel and tourism have already generated more than 20,000 jobs in Ayodhya. Now, with increased tourism and a boost to the hospitality sector, the number is only expected to rise from here annually. Ayodhya will not be the only beneficiary city but neighbouring cities like Lucknow, Kanpur and Gorakhpur are also expected to witness a boom in local business.