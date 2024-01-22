Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: ISRO's satellite view of Ram temple shows holy town in all its glory

Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration: The Indian Space Research Organisation released images of the magnificent Ram temple at Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya, as seen from space. The images were taken using India-made satellites, depicting a unique symbol of India's growing space power and cultural distinctiveness.

The 2.7-acre Ram temple site can be seen in ISRO's satellite view. The Indian Space Research Organisation also used one of the Indian Remote Sensing series of satellites to show the enlarged view of satellites.

The temple was captured on December 16, 2024. Dense fog over the temple town since then has made it difficult to get a clear view.

What all does ISRO's satellite view show?

The satellite images show the images of Dashrath Mahal and Sarayu River. The Ayodhya Junction railway station, officially named Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station, can also be seen in the satellite images.

The railway station, which connects the holy town with metropolises all across India, is located at Dharmakata, 1.5 km southwest of the city centre and 1.2 km (0.75 mi) southeast of Ram Mandir.

Role of ISRO, India's science institutes in Ram Temple construction

According to Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for Space, Science and Technology in Prime Minister Modi's administration, the Ram Temple construction has been assisted by at least four of India's leading institutes.

They include CSIR (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research) and the Department of Science & Technology in addition to ISRO and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country. Space technologies from ISRO have been used in the construction of the grandiose structure, Singh said.

Several members of the expert advisory committee for temple construction are from the IITs.

Also watch | Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Temple town of Ayodhya gets a massive facelift for the ceremony × The four institutes that made significant contributions are CSIR-Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee; CSIR- National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) Hyderabad; Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru, and CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur (Himachal Pradesh).

"CSIR-CBRI Roorkee has been involved in the construction of Ram Mandir since the early stages. The institute has contributed towards the structural design of the main temple, designing Surya Tilak mechanism, design vetting of temple foundation, and structural health monitoring of main temple," Singh was quoted as saying by The Times of India.