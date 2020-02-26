Rajinikanth says Delhi violence caused by intelligence failure; violence must be nipped in the bud

Actor Rajinikanth has said that the violence in Delhi is a failure of intelligence agencies and the home ministry, as the violence has occurred at a time when US President Donald Trump was in the National capital.

He said that the intelligence agencies should have maintained vigil and done their job, adding that violence should be dealt with an iron fist. He expressed hope that the concerned authorities would be cautious henceforth.

Speaking to reporters outside his Poes Garden residence, Rajini reiterated that he would be the first one to stand with the Muslims community if the Citizenship Amendment Act was found to be affecting them in any way.

Also read: Supreme Court raps Delhi Police over violence

On the violence in Delhi, Rajini said, "This is an intelligence failure and I criticize the central government for this". When asked about the hate speeches that were made during the Delhi election campaign, Rajini said that everybody can't be blamed, held responsible for the words of a few.

He stated that the media must exercise restraint and not provoke anybody in such a situation.

"Some parties are playing politics using religion and are instigating people, this is not the right path. If the Central government doesn't quell this violence it will become a serious issue in the future" he said.

Also Read: PM Modi's heartfelt appeal to people of Delhi after fatal clashes

When asked about the ongoing protests by the Muslim community against the CAA, Rajini replied that CAA was a law that was passed by both Houses of Parliament and had also received the President's assent.

"I believe that the CAA won’t be revoked, no matter whatever protests take place and this is my opinion. For expressing my opinions, many senior journalists and political analysts are painting me as a BJP mouthpiece and it is very disappointing, but I am only speaking the truth."

Regarding his understanding of CAA-NRC-NPR, Rajini said that the government has not implemented NRC and we shouldn't get confused over it.

"With iron hands, the violence must be quelled or they should resign and go. Its going beyond control. Peaceful protests are fine, but it shouldn’t make way for violence, then why do we have intelligence agencies?".

Shortly, after Rajini spoke to reporters, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan tweeted his compliments for Rajinikanth in Tamil, appreciating his stance on Delhi violence.

The tweet roughly translated to "Very good Rajini, the path you have chosen is a good one. It is not a path that one walks alone, but a royal path chosen by an entire race. Come along, congratulations".

It must be noted that Rajini and Kamal have had differing views on various contemporary issues. While Rajini has been largely in favour of the PM Modi government's schemes and decisions including demonetisation, GST, abrogation of Article 370, CAA, river-interlinking project etc. Kamal Haasan has been a fierce critic of the central government on many issues including the CAA.