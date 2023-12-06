Rajasthan: Shops, schools shut in statewide bandh following Karni Sena chief's murder

A day after Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamed was shot dead in a cold-blooded manner at his home in Jaipur by two gunmen, a statewide bandh called by the group has seen schools, offices and shops being shut.

Markets remained closed in Jaipur as well as Bundi, Ajmer, Sawai Madhopur, Chittorgarh and some other districts. In Udaipur, thousands of supporters of Gogamedi gathered outside the District Collectorate, demanding swift legal action. The surge of protesters forced the police to put up barricades to stop them from entering the building.

In Jaipur, at one of the markets near Shyam Nagar metro station, the Karni Sena protesters burned tires while the policemen nearby stood as mute spectators. #WATCH | Karni Sena members protest in Rajasthan's Jaipur over the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. pic.twitter.com/IjAOtsYnms — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023 × Meanwhile, Governor Kalraj Mishra held a meeting with Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, DGP Umesh Mishra and others to review the law and order situation in the state.

Mishra has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), to be headed by Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh MN, to probe the killing while a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the two accused was also announced.

However, Karni Sena, in its eight-point demands have asked the investigation to be handed over to the NIA. They are also demanding lifetime high security be granted to Gogamedi’s family, to be borne by the government. Family members should be immediately issued an arms license.

During the bandh, both Congress and BJP sparred over the responsibility of the crime. The state of Rajasthan recently held assembly elections where the BJP has replaced the Congress.

What happened?

According to the initial police version, Gogamedi was sitting in his home at around 1:45 pm when two men opened fire at him. The CCTV footage showed the assailants sitting on a couch in front of Gogamedi before opening fire.

While multiple shots were pumped into the Karni Sena chief, his bodyguard and a hawker from the area were also injured.

Gangster Rohit Godara, belonging to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for Gogamedi’s killing in a Facebook post.

The two shooters have been identified as Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji, as the police remain on the lookout.

The Karni Sena is a form of pressure group based in Rajasthan which attempts to keep the interest of Rajputs at the forefront. In recent years, the group and its affiliate subsidiaries have come under controversy for protesting against movies that seemingly target the community or show them in a bad light.