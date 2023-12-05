India: Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead outside his home

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead on Tuesday (Dec 5) in the western Indian city of Jaipur in Rajasthan. The incident transpired in the Shyam Nagar area of the city where two men who were alongside Gogamedi also suffered injuries.

According to the initial police version, Gogamedi was standing outside his home at around 1:45 pm when two unidentified men sped on a scooter and opened fire at him before fleeing the spot.

"As per initial reports, four people entered a house where Gogamedi was present and opened fire at him. One of Gogamedi's security personnel and another person were injured in the firing," Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said.

After the gunshots, Gogamedia was immediately rushed to a private hospital but unfortunately, succumbed to the injuries. The police have opened the investigation and are on the lookout for the shooters. The Shyam Nagar police has scoured the CCTV footage for any clues about the assailants.

Threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Notably, Gogamedi had recently received threats from Sampat Nehra of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Bishnoi is a notorious gangster who operates from Indian prisons and is accused of involvement in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

In August, the Shree Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS) also alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched against the group after its Rajasthan state president Bhanwar Singh Saladiya was shot dead in Udaipur.

“We believe that there is a conspiracy against the Shree Rajput Karni Sena. It could also have a political angle to it because we are the biggest pressure group that talks about issues impacting the Rajput community," Mahipal Singh Makrana, national president of the SRKS was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The Karni Sena is a form of pressure group based in Rajasthan which attempts to keep the interest of Rajputs at the forefront. In recent years, the group and its affiliate subsidiaries have come under controversy for protesting against movies that seemingly target the community or show them in a bad light.