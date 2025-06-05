/Rafale fighter jet bodies to be made in India; Roll out from 2028

French firm Dassault Aviation and India's Tata Advanced Systems Limited have signed four Production Transfer Agreements to manufacture the Rafale fighter aircraft's fuselage(body or primary structure) in India. The Indian Air Force has been operating 36 Rafale jets, and the Indian Navy has placed orders for 26 Rafale Marine aircraft carrier-based jets. This is a significant step in Indo-French defence cooperation.

"For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France. This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India. Thanks to the expansion of our local partners, including TASL, one of the major players in the Indian aerospace industry, this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale and, with our support, will meet our quality and competitiveness requirements," said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

Under the scope of the partnership, Tata Advanced Systems will set up a production facility in Hyderabad for the manufacture of key structural sections of the Rafale, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section, the firms said.

According to the firms, the first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line in FY2028, with the facility expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month.



Sukaran Singh, CEO and MD, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, said, “The production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India underscores the deepening trust in Tata Advanced Systems’ capabilities and the strength of our collaboration with Dassault Aviation. It also reflects the remarkable progress India has made in establishing a modern, robust aerospace manufacturing ecosystem that can support global platforms.”

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,700 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has expertise in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems.



Tata Advanced Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, is a significant player for aerospace and defence solutions in India. TASL offers a full range of integrated solutions across: Aerostructures & Aeroengines, Airborne Platforms & Systems, Defence & Security, and Land Mobility. Tata Advanced Systems has a strong portfolio of partnerships and joint ventures with leading global aerospace and defence firms, making it an integral partner in the international supply chain and in some instances, a global single-source provider for leading aerospace and defence Original Equipment Manufacturers(OEMs).

