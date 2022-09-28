Senior advocate R Venkataramani appointed new Attorney General of India

Indian President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday appointed senior advocate R Venkataramani the new Attorney General (A-G) of India, following recommendations from the Cabinet. He will hold office for three years.

Union minister of law and justice Kiren Rijiju confirmed the appointment, in a tweet, saying, "Honorable President is pleased to appoint Shri R. Venkataramani, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India w.e.f. 1st October 2022."



माननीय राष्ट्रपति, श्री आर. वेंकटरमणी, वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता को दिनांक 1 अक्टूबर, 2022 से भारत के महान्यायवादी के पद पर नियुक्त करती हैं।



Venkataramani will replace the government’s top lawyer KK Venugopal, 91, whose term ends on September 30, 2022. Venugopal is currently on his third extension.

Venugopal was appointed to the post in July 2017 and was given a one-year extension each in 2020 and 2021.

On June 29 this year, the government extended Venugopal's term by three months.

However, earlier this month, the 91-year-old expressed his unwillingness to continue in the constitutional post due to his age.

Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi was offered to return as the Attorney General of India, but he declined. He cited "no specific reason" for refusing the offer.

Rohatgi had served as the 14th A-G from 2014 to 2017 prior to Venugopal. He resigned in June 2017 and was succeeded by the 91-year-old veteran.

Venkataramani was born in southern Puducherry state on April 13, 1950.

He was a practising lawyer with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu in 1977. In 1979, he moved to the Supreme Court.

Venkataramani had represented the central government, several state governments, universities and public sector units before his Supreme Court and High Court stints.

He also served as a member of the Law Commission of India in 2010 and 2013.

