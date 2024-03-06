Pro-Pak slogan case: BJP reveals images of accused alongside key Congress figures

The Karnataka BJP on Wednesday (March 6) posted the pictures of Mohammad Shafi Nasipudi, one of the arrested individuals in the pro-Pakistan slogan case, alongside prominent Congress leaders on social media, criticising the party for alleged associations with anti-national elements.

Accusing the Congress of forming a committee comprising individuals who raised pro-Pakistan slogans, the BJP asserted, "The arrested accused Mohammad Shafi Nasipudi has connections with Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain.

He also holds the capacity to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at will."

The BJP expressed concerns on social media about Congress leaders' inability to protect Nasipudi, a purported member of the alleged anti-national committee, and accompanied the statement with published photographs featuring Nasipudi alongside CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM Shivakumar, AICC Media and PR in-charge Pavan Khera, KPCC Working President and MLC Saleem Ahmad, and Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi.

In response to the BJP's assertions, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, speaking in Sirsi town of Uttara Kannada district, stated, "The government will not endorse the FSL test report by a private entity. The police department's report regarding the pro-Pakistan slogan case is final. BJP has publicized a private FSL report, misleading the public."

Deputy CM Shivakumar addressed the ongoing attacks by the BJP, asserting, "During our government, the investigation was initiated. However, the BJP did not investigate the incident of pro-Pakistan slogan raising during its tenure."

He questioned why the BJP government did not arrest its workers when they raised pro-Pakistan slogans, emphasizing that the matter is now under investigation following a police complaint filed by a local MLA.

Meanwhile, BJP Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka released a photograph of another accused, Mohammad Iltaz, arrested in the pro-Pakistan slogan case, alongside Rahul Gandhi.

On Monday (March 4), Union Minister Anurag Thakur criticized the Congress, questioning why the party defended individuals who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at the Karnataka assembly premises following Syed Naseer Hussain's election to the Rajya Sabha.

Thakur's remarks followed the arrest of three individuals by Karnataka Police for raising such slogans on February 27 within the Vidhan Soudha premises.

He raised concerns about the Congress leadership's role in protecting these individuals, particularly after forensic analysis validated the authenticity of the video footage.