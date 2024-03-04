Pro-Pak sloganeering at Karnataka assembly: Bengaluru Police arrest three in connection with incident

The police in the Indian state of Karnataka have arrested three people in connection with Pro-Pakistan slogans raised inside the Vidhana Soudha (Karnataka Assembly) in Bengaluru, according to media reports on Monday (Mar 4). In a statement, the police said the arrests were made based on a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), circumstantial evidence and witness accounts.

According to a report by The Hindu, the three arrested were produced before a court for further investigations.

What happened at Vidhana Soudha?

Last week, the Bengaluru Police said that Shafi, a supporter of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain had been detained for raising pro-Pakistan slogans outside the assembly.

The police said that Shafi's voice sample was taken to analyse the voice in the alleged slogan video.

BJP demands action

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka alleged that Hussain's supporters raised the slogans following his victory in the Rajya Sabha polls. BJP MLAs staged a protest in the assembly demanding action.

"Spineless government is not capable of taking action, we want justice, arrest the culprits...," the MLAs shouted.

Hussain, meanwhile, dismissed the allegation that his supporters raised pro-Pakistan slogans.

Last Friday, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara promised to take action against the accused in connection with the incident if the FSL report, which was inspecting the footage of the incident, confirmed it to be true.

"Chief Minister Siddaramiah and I have made it clear, that we are committed to bringing responsible persons to books. We have collected five-six voice samples of those who were present there," Parameshwara said.