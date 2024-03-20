Postal ballots available to people in essential services, journalists: Election Commission of India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday (Mar 19) notified all those who can vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha election and four state assembly polls using postal ballots.

The election commission noted that media persons covering "polling day activities" carrying authorisation letters from the Election Commission and all those involved in essential services such as metros, railways and health care, can vote using postal ballots.

The election conducting body shared its notification with all state chief electoral officers regarding the categories of "absentee voters on essential service".

The government body said that while postal ballots were used during assembly elections by journalists and individuals working in critical services, the opportunity has now been extended to Lok Sabha elections.

The election commission said that "mediapersons to whom authorisation letters have been issued with the approval of the commission to cover polling day activities" are among the various categories identified for the use of postal ballots.

How to get the form?

The election body said that people can get Form 12D from the office of the district election officer for their parliamentary seat, where they are registered as voters.

They can also obtain the form from the website of the appropriate chief electoral officer.