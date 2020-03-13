Politics in Madhya Pradesh infected by coronavirus: Kamal Nath

Politics in Madhya Pradesh has been infected by the coronavirus, Chief Minister Kamal Nath quipped on Friday in the backdrop of the crisis faced by his government following resignation by 22 rebel Congress MLAs.

Also Read: Kamal Nath discusses floor test with governor amid MP government crisis

The Kamal Nath government, which assumed office in December 2018, plunged into crisis after a rebellion by a section of Congress MLAs earlier this week.

"The coronavirus to yahan politics me hai. Baad me dekha jayega (the coronavirus is here in politics, will see later)," Nath said when asked about the threat of the viral infection in Madhya Pradesh.

The chief minister was speaking to reporters outside Raj Bhavan after meeting Governor Lalji Tandon.

Also Read: Congress ridicules Jyotiraditya Scindia on twitter, calls him a greedy politician

The Congress has alleged that the BJP is trying to topple its government in the state, a claim stoutly rejected by the opposition party.

Amid the ongoing political crisis, Nath called on Tandon and submitted a three-page letter alleging horse-trading by the BJP.

After former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress, 22 party MLAs, including six ministers most of them said to be his supporters resigned from the assembly, pushing the Nath government in a major crisis.