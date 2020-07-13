PM Narendra Modi shares details of conversation with Sundar Pichai

Recognising Google's efforts in various sectors, including Digital India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the details of his video interaction with Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

PM Modi tweeted that he had an "extremely fruitful interaction" with Pichai, where they talked on a wide range of subjects, "particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs".

This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with @sundarpichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs. pic.twitter.com/IS9W24zZxs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2020 ×

During our interaction, @sundarpichai and I spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19. We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2020 ×

I was delighted to know more about the efforts of @Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, @_DigitalIndia, furthering digital payments and more. @sundarpichai — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2020 ×

He also said they also spoke on the change in the work culture "emerging in the times of COVID-19".

"We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety."

The Indian prime minister recognised Google's efforts in various sectors, be it education, learning, Digital India, Digital Payments, among others.

Earlier Pichai announced that the tech giant would be investing nearly $10 billion in India for developing infrastructure and funding digital innovation in the next five to seven years.

The announcements came at the sixth edition of Google for India event, which was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

In the event, Google also said it would expand the scope of digital payments using Google Pay and develop affordable smartphones to encourage feature phone users to make a transition of using smartphones.