PM Modi to visit Manipur for the first time since ethnic unrest; Oppn says it’s ‘too little, too late’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the northeastern state of Manipur on Saturday, for the first time since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023, and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth hundreds of crores across the state. The opposition has been targeting the PM for not visiting Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in the state. Speculations about the PM’s visit to Manipur had been floating around for several days, but there had been no official announcement until now.

Addressing reporters on Friday, Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said PM Modi would arrive in Churachandpur district from Aizawl in Mizoram around 12.30 pm, interact with people who were displaced by the clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, lay the foundation stones for projects across the state, and address public gatherings.

The choice of Churachandpur is significant because the district was among the worst hit by the violence, which claimed at least 260 lives and left thousands displaced.

From Churachandpur, the Prime Minister will travel to the state’s capital, Imphal, around 2.30 pm, where he will inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,200 crore and also address a public function.

The PM’s itinerary is significant since Churachandpur is Kuki-dominated while Meiteis are in a majority in Imphal, thus balancing the signals sent out in the politically significant visit.

“The visit of the honourable Prime Minister will pave the way for peace, normalcy, and accelerated growth in the state. On behalf of the state government and the government of India, I request the people of Manipur to come forward in welcoming the PM to the state and participate in the programmes in large numbers,” Goel said.

Ethnic violence started in Manipur in May 2023

The violence had started in Manipur on May 3, 2023, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

The opposition kept attacking the prime minister for not visiting the state and had also moved a no-confidence motion in August 2023 in an attempt to corner the Centre on the Manipur issue, but the government had pushed back and highlighted the failures of the Congress in the northeast when it was in power. PM Modi had also assured the people of Manipur that the country was with them and a path to peace would be found soon.

‘Too little, too late,’ says Congress; Rahul claims vote theft main issue now

Some Congress leaders said that since the visit was happening over two years since the violence began, it was “too little, too late”.

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra said on Friday that the PM’s visit is “merely symbolic”.

“I take the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as merely symbolic. People who have been suffering for months, including internally displaced persons staying in relief camps, had expected a concrete roadmap for peace, rehabilitation, and justice,” he said.

He further said that his party is upset since there will be no discussions with all stakeholders.

Reacting to the announcement of the PM’s visit, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it is not a big deal anymore, as the state has been in trouble for a long time. He added that the main issue now is vote theft.

“Manipur has been in trouble for a long time and the PM has decided to go there now. So that’s not a big deal. The main issue today in India is ‘vote chori’ (vote theft),” said Gandhi.

Besides Manipur, PM Modi will also visit Mizoram and Assam before heading to West Bengal and poll-bound Bihar.