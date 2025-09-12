Apple iPhone 17 series pre-order starts today: Check offers, prices

Apple’s iPhone 17 series will open pre-orders today. Apple iPhone 17, Apple iPhone 17 Pro, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, and Apple iPhone Air can be booked through Apple's website'spre-bookings from 5.30 pm today. Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3, which were launched with Apple iPhones 17 series, are already open for pre-bookings on Apple's official website.

What you need to know about the Apple iPhone 17 series

Apple iPhone 17 series will initially be sold through pre-order at Apple's online and offline stores. You can also pre-book the devices on Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales as well. Leading e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart currently show that these products will be sold later.

Apple has also listed promotional offers for the Apple iPhone 17 series. The company is providing a cashback of Rs 5,000 on Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and American Express. It is also offering a no-interest EMI of up to 6 months. Those buying the phones will also get free subscriptions for three months to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade.

Apple iPhone 17's base variant will start at Rs 82,900. The phone's base storage has been upgraded to 256 GB. The phone's 512 GB variant is priced at Rs 1,02,900.

Apple iPhone Air is priced at Rs 1,19,900. The phone's 512 GB variant is priced at Rs 1,39,900. The phone's 1 TB variant is priced at Rs 1,59,900.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro is priced at Rs 1,34,900. The phone's 1 TB variant is priced at Rs 1,74,900.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,49,900. Its 1 TB variant comes for Rs 1,89,900, and its 2 TB variant comes for Rs 2,29,900.