/Nepal protests: Gen Z protesters leave ₹25 billion damage trail amid political turmoil

Amid a week marked by intense political turmoil, Nepal’s GenZ protesters stormed the parliament building, compelling Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to step down. Their anger extended beyond political institutions to symbols of affluence—luxury hotels, skyscrapers, and upscale residences became targets. Among the most notable buildings were the Hilton Kathmandu and the Hyatt Regency, both set aflame during widespread demonstrations that resulted in at least 34 fatalities and over 1,300 injuries.

As the parliament, prime minister’s office, and Supreme Court went up in flames, arsonists also struck several high-end hotels including the Hilton, Hyatt Regency, and Varnabas Museum Hotel. The Hyatt Regency, located near the revered Boudhanath Stupa—a key Buddhist pilgrimage site and tourist attraction—sustained damage from the rioters, according to Bhushan Rane, the hotel’s front office manager. Fortunately, no guests or employees were harmed, though the hotel will remain closed amid ongoing unrest.

The five-star Hilton, a glass skyscraper inaugurated last year by Shahil Agrawal, heir to the Shanker Group conglomerate, was also attacked. The hotel released a statement confirming closure due to damage and assured that all staff and visitors were safely evacuated. A thorough damage evaluation is planned.