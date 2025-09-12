Google Preferred
  Wion
  World
Nepal protests: Gen Z protesters leave ₹25 billion damage trail amid political turmoil

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 18:32 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 18:32 IST
Visuals from Nepal protests Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Nepal’s youth-led protests forced prime minister KP Oli to resign, while violent unrest saw luxury hotels like Hilton and Hyatt set ablaze, damaging the vital tourism sector and causing major economic losses

Amid a week marked by intense political turmoil, Nepal’s GenZ protesters stormed the parliament building, compelling Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to step down. Their anger extended beyond political institutions to symbols of affluence—luxury hotels, skyscrapers, and upscale residences became targets. Among the most notable buildings were the Hilton Kathmandu and the Hyatt Regency, both set aflame during widespread demonstrations that resulted in at least 34 fatalities and over 1,300 injuries.

As the parliament, prime minister’s office, and Supreme Court went up in flames, arsonists also struck several high-end hotels including the Hilton, Hyatt Regency, and Varnabas Museum Hotel. The Hyatt Regency, located near the revered Boudhanath Stupa—a key Buddhist pilgrimage site and tourist attraction—sustained damage from the rioters, according to Bhushan Rane, the hotel’s front office manager. Fortunately, no guests or employees were harmed, though the hotel will remain closed amid ongoing unrest.

The five-star Hilton, a glass skyscraper inaugurated last year by Shahil Agrawal, heir to the Shanker Group conglomerate, was also attacked. The hotel released a statement confirming closure due to damage and assured that all staff and visitors were safely evacuated. A thorough damage evaluation is planned.

The Varnabas Museum Hotel, owned by lawmaker Rajendra Bajgain of the Nepali Congress, was similarly targeted and set on fire. Bajgain, who ensured the safe evacuation of all guests, announced his resignation from parliament and voiced support for the protesters. Nepal’s hospitality sector, a crucial pillar of its tourism-driven economy, has faced devastating losses exceeding 25 billion Nepalese rupees after nearly two dozen hotels nationwide were vandalized, looted, or burned during the student-led anti-government protests.

