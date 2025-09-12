/Nepal unrest: Indian woman dies in Kathmandu hotel set ablaze by violent protesters

The couple was staying in the upper floor of the hotel in Kathmandu when it was set on fire due to which all escape routes were blocked.
A religious trip for a woman from India's Ghaziabad city turned into a tragedy after the hotel in which she was staying was set on fire by irate mob protesting against the government in Nepal's Kathmandu. The 57-year-old woman named Rajesh Gola had gone to Nepal with her husband Ramvir Singh Gola, on September 7 to visit the Pashupatinath temple when protests began to simmer.
The couple was staying at the Hyatt Regency, a luxury hotel considered safe in terms of security. However, the "Gen Z" protests intensified and the hotel was set on on fire on September 9 by demonstrators.
The couple was staying in the upper floor of the hotel when it was set on fire due to which all escape routes were blocked. Rescuers trying to help the trapped guests, placed mattresses on the ground and urged them to jump from the window. Both, husband and wife followed the instructions and jumped from the fourth floor and landed on the mattress.
In the process, Ramvir Singh Gola suffered minor injuries while his wife sustained serious injuries and reportedly died in the hospital.
On Friday Rajesh Gola's body was brought to their residence in Master Colony, Ghaziabad, by her family members who will perform her last rites.
Nepal protest death toll mounts
Meanwhile, the death toll in Nepal protests has mounted to 51, which includes 21 protesters and three security personnel. The curfew that has been in place since the protest broke out has been extended.
Nepal is witnessing a youth-led protest over digital censorship that has spiralled into a full-blown political crisis. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down. Several ministers were assaulted, chased and their homes were set afire by angry protesters. Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of former PM Jhalanath Khanal, died after her home was torched. Protesters also stormed and set fire to key government buildings, including Parliament, the PM’s residence, and the President’s house.