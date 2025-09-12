/Russian, Chinese bots active after Charlie Kirk shooting? Utah Gov. Cox warns: 'Our adversaries want violence'

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has claimed that Russian and Chinese bots are spreading “violence” online following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kirk, a prominent right-wing commentator and close ally of Donald Trump, was shot dead on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University. His killer has not yet been caught.

At a press conference on Thursday, Cox said officials were monitoring a surge of disturbing posts on social media. “What we’re seeing is our adversaries want violence. We have bots from Russia, China, all over the world that are trying to instil disinformation and encourage violence,” he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Social media awash with conspiracy theories

The governor spoke of a “tremendous amount of disinformation” circulating online since the shooting. He urged people to disconnect, saying, “Turn off those streams and spend a little more time with our families. We desperately need some healing.”

Conspiracy theories, online feuds and graphic footage of the murder have spread widely across platforms. Donald Trump has already accused the “radical left” of being responsible.

Utah vows tough punishment if killer caught