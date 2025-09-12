/Charlie Kirk shooting sparks panic in US: False shooter reports cause chaos at Naval Academy and UMass as manhunt for suspect continues

A false shooter alert at the US Naval Academy caused injuries and panic, while UMass Boston faced a similar scare. Tensions rose nationwide as the hunt for Charlie Kirk’s killer continues.
The United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, was locked down on Thursday (September 11) after a post on an anonymous chat site sparked fears of an active shooter. Officials later confirmed there was no gunman. The threat was traced to a laptop belonging to a midshipman who had already left the academy and was at his parents’ home in the Midwest.
The panic triggered chaos on campus. In the confusion, a midshipman mistook a law enforcement officer for the shooter and struck him in the head with a parade rifle. The officer fired back, wounding the midshipman in the arm. Both men were taken to hospital and were reported stable, officials said.
The false alarm spread widely on social media, fuelling fears at a time when the nation was already tense. The incident came just one day after right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead while speaking on a Utah campus.
Earlier in the day, the University of Massachusetts Boston also faced a scare when a shooting was reported on campus. A large number of first responders rushed to the scene, but police confirmed there was no evidence of gunfire.
The all-clear was later issued, though Massachusetts State Police said they would continue investigating and urged anyone with information to come forward. Students described receiving emergency alerts and seeing armed officers flood the campus, with some running from dormitories in fear.
Meanwhile, authorities are still searching for the person who killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Police released new footage showing a suspect leaping from a roof after the shooting. Audio analysis suggests Kirk was struck by a single supersonic round. Investigators also found a rifle and ammunition marked with political phrases.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox appealed for public help, saying: “We cannot do our job without the public’s help right now.” He shared the FBI had received over 7,000 tips and conducted nearly 200 interviews as the manhunt intensifies.