PM Modi launches 'Teeka Utsav' as India records 152,879 new Covid cases

In a bid to vaccinate more people on priority, India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has launched 'Teeka Utsav' around the country to inoculate the maximum number of people against the deadly coronavirus.

The mass vaccination programme will continue from April 11 to 14 and the PM has urged all Chief Ministers to monitor the situation closely.

Also read | India fastest to administer 100 million COVID vaccine doses

"From today onwards, all of us are launching the Teeka Utsav across the country. I have four requests from the countrymen in this phase of the fight against Corona," Modi said.

"I urge countrymen to abide by 4 things – assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks & motivate others & if someone tests positive, create micro-containment zone in the area," he added.

Also read | India's Covid infections hit another record, weekend lockdown in Maharashtra

This has come a day after India became the fastest country to administer 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses in just 85 days, leaving behind countries such as the US and China that took 89 and 102 days respectively.

Frontline workers, citizens aged 60 and above as well as those aged 45 years and above have been given preference in the initial stages of India's coronavirus vaccination drive.

The programme has been launched to control the widespread of coronavirus cases in the country.

Watch |

On Sunday morning, the Union Health Ministry reported 152,879 new Covid cases, 90,584 discharges, and 839 deaths in the last 24 hours.

This has increased the total Covid toll to 13,358,805, out of which 1,108,087are active cases, death toll to 169,275, while 12,081,443 people have recovered till now.

A total of 101,595,147 people have been vaccinated till now.