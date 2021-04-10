India fastest to administer 100 million COVID vaccine doses



India has become the fastest country to administer 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses as per numbers with India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. To administer 100 million COVID vaccine doses, India took just 85 days. This is a major feat as the US and China took 89 and 102 days respectively to reach the 100 million mark.

The development is sure to give a further boost to India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic even as a spike in number of infections has been seen in recent days.

A country of more than a billion people, India faces a big task as it vaccinates its population.

Frontline workers, citizens aged 60 and above as well as those aged 45 years and above (with comorbidities) have been given preference in the initial stages of India's coronavirus vaccination drive.

The need for redoubled efforts in the fight against the pandemic was felt on Saturday as more than 100 thousand new coronavirus cases were reported across India. The death toll was up too.

As per the health ministry data, death toll rose by 794 to a total of 168,436.

Most cases have been detected in the western state of Maharashtra. The state has already shut down restaurants, malls and places of worship and barred the movement of most people to control the outbreak that has threatened to overrun medical facilities and created vaccine shortages.

The weekend lockdown will end on Monday.