PM Modi, in a cabinet meet, asks ministers to chart course for first 100 days, next 5 yrs

As India prepares to exercise its electoral franchise, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a cabinet meeting on Sunday (Mar 17) where ministers were instructed to outline a roadmap for the first 100 days and the subsequent five years of the new government, reports said citing sources familiar with the matter.

The PM instructed ministers to engage with secretaries and officials from their ministries to discuss strategies for executing the agenda for the first 100 days, and for the next five years, as India's Lok Sabha (the lower house of Parliament) remains for a five-year electoral cycle.

Election Commission has already announced the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Now, reports said that the cabinet has initiated the process of notifying the dates of the parliamentary elections by forwarding the Election Commission's recommendations to Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

The electoral process will kick off with the issuance of the first notification on March 20. The first phase of polls, as per ECI, is scheduled for April 19. After the poll dates announcement by ECI, PM Modi wrote on X, "The biggest festival of democracy is here! EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for elections. We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors."

As the tenure of the current Lok Sabha draws to a close on June 16, all eyes are on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a towering figure in Indian politics commanding both domestic and international attention, poised for yet another electoral battle as he seeks a third term in office.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Modi and his Council of Ministers engaged in discussions regarding the vision document for "Viksit Bharat: 2047". They crafted a comprehensive action plan for the upcoming five years. It also focused on a 100-day agenda for the new government.

"More than 2,700 meetings, workshops, and seminars were held at various levels. Suggestions of more than 20 lakh youths were received," an official reportedly said.