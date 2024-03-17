Watch: PM Modi urges people to climb down from light tower during rally in Andhra Pradesh

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s rally 'Prajagalam' was briefly disrupted on Sunday evening (March 17) after a group of people ascended a light tower to listen to their leaders speak.

However, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotted people climbing atop the structure with lights attached to it and immediately interrupted Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan in the middle of his speech urging them to get down.

"There are electric wires. What are you doing there? Your life is precious to us. Please come down. Media persons have taken your photographs. Now come down. Police personnel deployed here, please take care of people. It would be painful for us if something happened wrong," PM Modi said while urging the group to come down for safety.

PM Modi took part in the NDA rally 'Prajagalam' with the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for the very first time in Palnadu district.

'Prajagalam', which stands for 'voice of the public' is the first joint public meeting of NDA partners in Andhra in a decade.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi slams Congress, says party's agenda to 'use and throw'

PM Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress accusing the the party of "using and throwing the people of the alliance".

While addressing the public rally, the Indian prime minister said that the NDA "carries both regional aspiration and national progress".

"In NDA we take everyone along, but on the other hand, there is Congress party which has only one agenda - to use and throw the people of the alliance. Today Congress may have formed an INDI alliance, but their thinking remains the same," he said.

PM Modi further said that the NDA's aim is to build a developed Andhra Pradesh for developed India.

"NDA alliance carries both regional aspiration and national progress. The support of BJP in this election, our partners are continuously increasing, the strength of NDA is increasing, both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have been supporting the rights of the people here, for a long time. We have been working for you day and night, for the development of Andhra Pradesh. The aim of NDA is to build a developed Andhra Pradesh for developed India," the PM said.

He then reiterated the NDA's goal to surpass 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

"See this coincidence, this time the results of the elections are going to be declared on 4th June. The whole country is saying, '400 paar'. '400 paar' for developed India, '400 paar' for Andhra Pradesh'..." he said.