PM Modi exudes 'confidence' during no-confidence motion debate, slams I.N.D.I.A. alliance

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 10) took a harsh dig at the opposition while addressing the Lok Sabha in his reply to the no-trust motion.

He said that the Opposition brought the no-confidence motion in 2018 also, and he had said that the floor test was more for the I.N.D.I.A. alliance than the government, and was proven right.

PM Modi said that no-confidence motion has been always lucky for us; this one also will ensure we will return with a record-breaking mandate in next year's general election.

He said, "The country trusts that when you bring the No Confidence Motion in 2028, the country would be among the top three nations of the world."

The prime minister said the government will continue with planning and hard work and there will be new reforms to it as per the need and all the efforts will be made for performance. "We will be the third-largest economy," he said.

He said, "Their (I.N.D.I.A. alliance) trouble is such that they had to take the support of NDA to keep themselves alive. But, out of habit, the arrogance of 'I' doesn't leave them alone. That is why, they inserted two 'I's of arrogance in NDA. First 'I' - the arrogance of 26 parties and the second 'I' - the arrogance of one family. They stole NDA too. They also broke India - I.N.D.I.A."

Modi also attacked the opposition parties for not letting discussion take place on a number of bills related to the country's development, saying they have shown that 'dal' (party) is bigger than 'desh' (country) for them. "You have betrayed people," he said.

Noting that the people of the country have repeatedly shown their faith in his government, Modi expressed his thanks to them.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes on I.N.D.I.A. alliance; says, "Their trouble is such that they had to take the support of NDA to keep themselves alive. But, out of habit, the arrogance of 'I' doesn't leave them alone. That is why, they inserted two 'I's of arrogance… pic.twitter.com/3WP8SfXZ4i — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023 ×

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "When we say that we will make our economy the third largest economy in the next 5 years, a responsible opposition would have asked questions as to how will we do it but 'Yeh bhi mujhe hi sikhana pada raha hai'. pic.twitter.com/xaxEocauHN — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023 ×

He further noted that he want to express his sympathy with the opposition because a few days ago they performed the "last rites of UPA in Bengaluru".

Slamming the Congress, he said that the party adopted a flag similar to the national tricolour to add credibility, they also "stole" Gandhi's surname for gains. Nothing is Congress' own, from its poll symbol to ideas, everything has been borrowed from someone else, he added.

He said that the Opposition has an 'ostrich-like approach', and he thanks its leaders for wearing black in the House as I see that as 'kaala teeka'.

PM Modi said that the Congress and its friends have a history of doubting India's "capabilities and prowess".

He also said that "Congress and its friends used to trust Pakistan when it disowned acts of attacking our borders, sending terrorists into our territory" and also stated that the Congress party "takes pride in amplifying false propaganda of any global survey tarnishing India's image".

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE