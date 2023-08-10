India Independence: The year 1992 and how it changed India

The year 1992 was when the Babri Mosque was demolished. Hindu volunteers or 'Kar Sewaks climbed atop the mosque and tore the structure. BJP spearheaded the campaign called the ‘Ram Janam Bhoomi’ (Lord Ram's birthplace) movement

Prior to the demolition, BJP had conducted a Rath Yatra (Chariot procession) across the country with its leaders. For a party only limited to only two seats in the 1984 elections, this movement paved the way for its future electoral victories.

The demolition divided India’s Hindus and Muslims. While Hindus wanted a grand Ram Mandir on the demolished space, the Muslims wanted their version of justice.

A court battle that had been ongoing since Independence gained pace. Archaeological surveys, historical documents, unearthed idols - the morality of the situation, everything was discussed at length.

However, it was only in 2020 that the verdict was announced. India's Supreme Court granted the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land to Hindus.

Meanwhile, the Muslims were allotted five acres of land to build a mosque at a prominent place.

The judgement was accepted without any bloodshed. It showed that the Indian democracy had evolved to seek a non-violent approach.

The demolition of the mosque will forever remain a tricky topic. However, it remains an integral part of our post-Independence story.

(With inputs from agencies)