Indian Parliament monsoon session updates LIVE | PM Modi meets ministers to chalk strategy
Story highlights
Indian Parliament LIVE updates: This is the third day of the ongoing no-confidence motion against PM Narendra Modi’s government in the Indian Parliament. Catch all live updates here. After two days of debate in the parliament with both the opposition and ruling party trading blows, PM Modi is expected to address the lawmakers to give his reply. Although the non-trust motion poses no threat to the NDA government, as the government has overwhelming numbers in its favour, many see it as an attempt by the newly-minted opposition bloc of INDIA to announce its arrival. On Wednesday (August 9), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to the Lok Sabha floor an d gave a fiery speech where he accused the Modi government of murdering Mother India in the northeastern state of Manipur.
Indian Parliament LIVE updates: This is the third day of the ongoing no-confidence motion against PM Narendra Modi’s government in the Indian Parliament. Catch all live updates here.
After two days of debate in the parliament with both the opposition and ruling party trading blows, PM Modi is expected to address the lawmakers to give his reply.
Although the non-trust motion poses no threat to the NDA government, as the government has overwhelming numbers in its favour, many see it as an attempt by the newly-minted opposition bloc of INDIA to announce its arrival.
On Wednesday (August 9), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to the Lok Sabha floor an d gave a fiery speech where he accused the Modi government of murdering Mother India in the northeastern state of Manipur.
recommended stories
recommended stories
Amid ruckus from the House lawmakers, the speaker has adjourned the Lok Sabha till 12 noon.
Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "If a word is unparliamentary there is a provision to remove it."
"I don't think so Rahul Gandhi has used any unparliamentary words...Rahul Gandhi said that Bharat Mata is being humiliated...I have taken up this issue with the Lok Sabha Speaker, and he has assured me that he will look into it."
According to reports, Rahul Gandhi's remarks related to Mother India (Bharat Mata), which he made during his fiery speech were expunged from House records on the orders of the Chair.
Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal took shot at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who claimed that the parliament channel had cut short Rahul Gandhi's speech, a day before.
"Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury should understand the role of the Speaker and Sansad TV, before pointing out the government. Rahul Gandhi was never disturbed during his speech yesterday, but the word 'Bharat Mata ki hatya' is not something that should be used in the Parliament," said Meghwal.
On Thursday morning (August 10), PM Modi, ahead of his scheduled address to the parliament, held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Ram Meghwal to discuss the government's strategy in the House.