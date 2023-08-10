Indian Parliament monsoon session updates LIVE | PM Modi meets ministers to chalk strategy

Indian Parliament LIVE updates: This is the third day of the ongoing no-confidence motion against PM Narendra Modi’s government in the Indian Parliament. Catch all live updates here.

After two days of debate in the parliament with both the opposition and ruling party trading blows, PM Modi is expected to address the lawmakers to give his reply.

Although the non-trust motion poses no threat to the NDA government, as the government has overwhelming numbers in its favour, many see it as an attempt by the newly-minted opposition bloc of INDIA to announce its arrival.

On Wednesday (August 9), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to the Lok Sabha floor an d gave a fiery speech where he accused the Modi government of murdering Mother India in the northeastern state of Manipur.