PM Modi dons a homemade face mask during video conference with state CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned a homemade face mask during his meeting with state chief ministers today.

Many other ministers were also seen wearing masks during the meeting.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was spotted with a black mask. Currently, his state has the highest number of coronavirus cases, and remains the only state to cross the 1,000 mark.

It is believed that the ministers discussed strategies to cooperate and to further mitigate the pandemic to avoid escalation.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had issued a strict advisory earlier this month and had asked everyone to wear a mask while stepping out of their homes. Many people have been penalised for not wearing masks.

India currently has 7447 active cases of coronavirus. Out of these 643 have been discharged so far.

Additionally, 239 deaths have been reported in the country, as per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

Maharashtra has recorded the most number of cases -1574, where 110 have died of the virus.

A few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) had claimed how lifting lockdowns too early could lead to a second wave and would be a catastrophe.

As of now, the number of world infections stand at roughly 1.6 million. The pandemic has taken the lives of over 100,859 people. Europe remains the hardest hit with 70 per cent deaths recorded there.