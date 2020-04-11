United States is looking into extension of H1B visas for Indians amid COVID-19 pandemic

The United States State Department is reportedly taking into account the request placed by Indian government to extend the H1B visas of Indians in the US. The request has been forwarded to the US Department of Homeland Security.

This comes in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic which has gripped the United States, with the highest daily death toll reported in any country so far.

India had requested the US government to extend the validity of H1B and other visas for Indians stranded in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic. The concern was initiated by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan sharing in conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun on Wednesday.

Also read: US death toll could jump to 200,000 if restrictions are eased too quickly

Sources told WION that India is "closely monitoring the developments."

During the talks between both the parties, ways to enhance cooperation to counter and control the pandemic including "through the development of novel therapies and prophylactics against COVID-19 and ensuring availability of essential medicines, diagnostic & medical equipment, and sharing of best practices/information" were discussed; sources told WION.

With the fears of US economy heading for a big slump increasing, H1B holders could not only lose their jobs, they also won't be entitled to any unemployment benefits. If the employer terminates the contract of an H1B holder employee, the employee needs to find new employment within 60 days to retain their H1B status.

Also read: Coronavirus global death toll hits 100,000 - US to overtake Italy

Almost 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment allowance which has been the larger trend and not specific to Indians. Due to lockdown, the renewal of visas has been delayed. And with US economy contracting everyday, many people may be retrenched. Indians constitute the maximum percentage of H1B visa holders in the US.

US and India have been engaging continuously since the pandemic broke. PM Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke on April 4 and Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar had spoken with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo April 6.