US death toll could jump to 200,000 if restrictions are eased too quickly

A new report claims that the number of coronavirus infections in the United States will spike during the summer if lockdown measures are not properly enforced.

The New York Times reported that if the stay-at-home orders are retracted before 30 days, the virus could resurge.

The estimated death toll would further jump to 200,000 in case the lockdown measures are withdrawn too quickly in a bid to resume economic activity.

The NYT had received the estimate from the Departments of Homeland Security (DHS) and Health and Human Services.

Also read: Using his own 'metrics,' Trump says ending US shutdown is biggest decision yet

The president has claimed that he is unaware of any such projections.

Recently, Trump drew flak for tweeting “Happy Good Friday” while the rest of the country mourns, as the US is expected to overtake Italy in terms of the number of reported deaths.

He additionally claimed that the country is headed towards the infection peak, with expected loss of lives projected at 100,000.

The coronavirus pandemic has now killed over 100,000 around the world, AFP reported.

This coincided with the festival of Easter whereby churches remained empty across the world as people were advised to stay at home to practice social distancing.

A few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) had claimed how lifting lockdowns too early could lead to a second wave and would be a catastrophe.

Also read: Coronavirus global death toll hits 100,000 - US to overtake Italy

The report also claimed that if lockdown measures weren’t enforced, the death toll would have jumped to 300,000. The measures in question include shutting down institutions like schools and practicing social distancing.

As of now, 25 per cent of the US is working from home. And the NYT is very confident that the number will shoot up to 200,000 if the restrictions are eased before 30 days.