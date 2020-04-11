Coronavirus global death toll hits 100,000 - US to overtake Italy

The coronavirus pandemic has now killed over 100,000 around the world, AFP reported.

This coincided with the festival of Easter whereby churches remained empty across the world as people were advised to stay at home to practice social distancing.

A few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) had claimed how lifting lockdowns too early could lead to a second wave and would be a catastrophe.

More than half of the world population is currently self-isolating.

Also read: Day after WHO's accusations of racism, Taiwan responds

Be it New York or New Delhi, businesses remain closed. Schools have been forced shut and the International Monetary Fund recently claimed that this is the worst economic fallout since the 1930s.

As of now, the number of infections stand at roughly 1.6 million. The pandemic has taken the lives of over 100,859 people. Europe remains the hardest hit with 70 per cent deaths recorded there.

The epicentre of the pandemic has shifted twice, first from China to Europe, and then from Europe to North America.



Nurses and healthcare workers light candles as they mourn and remember their colleagues who died during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (which causes COVID-19) during a demonstration outside Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan on April 10, 2020 in New York City | AFP



The United States, the current epicentre of the virus recorded 2,000 deaths a day, a first for any country.

The county, overall has witnessed 18,586 deaths and will soon surpass Italy’s death toll of 18,849.

Over half a million cases have been now been confirmed in the US, more than any other country so far.

However, yesterday researchers showed optimism and claimed that the curve was beginning to flatten.

Trump, the President of the United States claimed that the infection rate was “near the peak” and his plans to reopen the US economy “as soon as possible”.

Also read: Global coronavirus impact: Panic buying, transport disruption and looming famine

"Without question it's the biggest decision I've ever had to make," Trump said.

He was wary though, suggesting his awareness of the risks associated with reopening too quickly.

"But you know what? Staying at home leads to death also," he said, while alluding to the economic losses.

(With inputs from agencies)