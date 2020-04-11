Day after WHO's accusations of racism, Taiwan responds

When the world is struggling to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, a lot of questions are being raised on the nexus between China and the World Health Organization (WHO). On Thursday, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus accused Taiwan of racism.

In the latest episode, China accused Taiwan of "venomous" attacks against WHO. For the unversed, Taiwan is an island that China considers its own, even though, the island declaring itself as an independent nation with a democratically elected government.

However, today Taiwan's Ministry of Justice has unearthed an online campaign done in the name of Taiwanese to apologize to the director-general.

The investigations revealed that Chinese internet users are posting online as Taiwanese to apologise to Dr. Ghebreyesus on behalf of Taiwan's government. A number of such messages have started to appear on the internet. However, the users who posted these messages were Chinese.

"I feel extremely ashamed that we attacked Tedros in such a malicious way... I apologise on behalf of the Taiwanese and beg for his forgiveness," one of the messages said.

Now, these posts are making a dent to Taiwan's reputation, a small island that has dealt coronavirus well with only 382 cases and six deaths and is helping other nations too.

