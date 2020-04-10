UK COVID-19 death toll rises to record 980 fatalities; 8,958 people dead

As Ireland announced it was extending its lockdown period to May 5, UK health secretary Matt Hancock said that the country's coronavirus death toll had climbed to a record high of 980 fatalities.

There are now 8,958 people who have died due to COVID-19 in Britain.

"We never forget behind this number, behind each one is a name, a loss and a family which will never be the same again," Hancock declared while adding that 19,116 coronavirus tests were carried out across UK with 5,706 testing positive.

The minister reiterated that there was a huge demand for Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) with 58,000 PPE needed by health workers in the country but there was a global squeeze on supply. Hancock appealed to British companies to ramp up production and produce at an "unprecedented scale" to ensure NHS workers get the equipment.

Meanwhile, reports said PM Johnson who was taken out of ICU after being hit by coronavirus was able to walk with his recovery underway.