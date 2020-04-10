Boris Johnson, who tested positive for Coronavirus, leaves intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday left intensive care, where he had spent the three previous days for treatment against coronavirus, his Downing Street office said.



"The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery," said the statement.



Meanwhile, Britain announced another 881 deaths of people testing positive for coronavirus in Thursday's daily update, bringing the country's total toll to 7,978.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, in charge as Prime Minister Boris Johnson, remains in intensive care battling COVID-19, announced the figures as he warned that the country hadn't "yet reached the peak of the virus".