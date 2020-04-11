Indian COVID-19 cases shoot-up to 7447 with 239 deaths reported so far

India currently has 7447 active cases of coronavirus. Out of these 643 have been discharged so far.

Additionally, 239 deaths have been reported in the country, as per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

Maharashtra has recorded the most number of cases -1574, where 110 have died of the virus.

Tamil Nadu follows suit with 911 positive cases and 8 deaths.

The capital city - New Delhi has 903 active cases as of now, where 13 deaths have been reported.

North eastern states of Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura have the lowest number of cases in the country right now - two, one, and one respectively.

Maharashtra remains the only state to cross 1000 cases benchmark, with Tamil Nadu and Delhi closing on the number quickly.

The island territory of Andaman and Nicobar currently has 11 active cases and no deaths.

In central India, Madhya Pradesh has reported 435 cases and over 30 deaths.

The coronavirus pandemic has now killed over 100,000 around the world, AFP reported.

This coincided with the festival of Easter whereby churches remained empty across the world as people were advised to stay at home to practice social distancing.

A few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) had claimed how lifting lockdowns too early could lead to a second wave and would be a catastrophe.

As of now, the number of infections stand at roughly 1.6 million. The pandemic has taken the lives of over 100,859 people. Europe remains the hardest hit with 70 per cent deaths recorded there.