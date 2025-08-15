/PM Modi delivers longest speech of 103 minutes; surpasses Indira Gandhi’s record for most consecutive I-Day addresses

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Aug 15) delivered the longest Independence Day speech, breaking his own record set last year. PM Modi addressed the nation for 103 minutes, the longest ever speech delivered by any Indian Prime Minister. In 2024, he spoke for 98 minutes, while in 2015, his speech lasted 88 minutes.

PM Modi also broke Indira Gandhi’s record by delivering 12 consecutive Independence Day speeches from the Red Fort in Delhi. The largest number of consecutive I-Day speeches was delivered by Jawaharlal Nehru, who addressed the nation 17 times in a row.