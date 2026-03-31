/PM Modi credits effective foreign policy for keeping the ‘situation under control’ amid West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 31) lauded his government's effective foreign policy and public solidarity for keeping the "situation under control" despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have set off an energy crisis across the world, particularly in Asian countries.



"The situation unfolding in West Asia is having repercussions across the entire world. Difficulties regarding energy requirements, specifically diesel, petrol, and gas, have escalated globally. Yet, even amidst such a crisis, India has successfully kept the situation under control. The strength behind this success lies in the nation's effective foreign policy and the unwavering unity of its citizens," the Prime Minister said.

He made these remarks during a public gathering in his home state of Gujarat, while accusing opposition parties of stirring up division by spreading fear and inciting the public at a time when the nation calls for unity and solidarity.

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PM Modi alleged that the Congress party was rooting for the West Asia conflict to escalate so it could "gain political advantage."

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Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi cautioned that "a financial earthquake is coming" as the West Asia conflict continues to escalate.

"You know better than me what is happening in the Middle East. You know the drama that is unfolding there. A tragedy is taking place. And nobody knows where it will end, where it will go," the Congress leader said.



So far, the government has shielded Indian consumers from price shocks by cutting the central excise duty on both petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre, while also rolling out several rationing and prioritisation measures to ensure LPG supply to households.



India, which heavily leans on energy imports, has come under significant strain following Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which 50 per cent of crude oil and 60 per cent of LNG transits, compared to 20 per cent of global supply

New Delhi has also ramped up diplomatic efforts to secure supplies through the waterway, with around six Indian-flagged ships successfully making their way through the contested waters. In addition, India has stepped up its intake of Russian crude to offset the Persian Gulf shortfall.



However, speaking in the Rajya Sabha on March 24, Prime Minister Modi had already flagged serious concerns over the "worrisome" escalation of the West Asia conflict, warning that the ongoing war has touched off a severe global energy crisis with direct and deeply troubling implications for India's economy and trade routes.