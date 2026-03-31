/Love returns: Why Iranian couples resuming weddings after postponements amid war?

In the wake of the reported martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, grief swept across Iran, resulting in several young couples postponing their weddings amid national mourning. However, in his Nowruz message, current Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, encouraged citizens to look toward the future, emphasising that beginning new lives can serve as a symbol of hope during difficult times.

"After Ayatollah Khamenei’s martyrdom, many young couples postponed their weddings. But Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said in his Nowruz message that despite the nation’s grief, starting new lives brings hope. So many couples held their weddings during nightly pro-IRAN gatherings, "Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting said in a post on X.

Love amid war

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing West Asia war, an Iranian couple got married in an unusual setting days ago, while sitting on top of an ammunition box. The couple’s unusual decision to transform a military setting into a wedding venue has drawn widespread attention amid the war.

Several videos from the ceremony surfaced on social media show the bride and groom holding rifles while seated on an ammunition box, with a mounted machine gun placed nearby. Armed supporters stood behind them as they exchanged vows, turning the scene into a striking visual display.

The wedding, held against a militarised backdrop in the middle of a road, appeared to signal defiance and solidarity with Iran’s leadership during wartime. However, some observers interpreted it as a form of propaganda aimed at showcasing public support for the government amid the ongoing conflict.