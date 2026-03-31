'Expect destruction': IRGC threatens attacks on US firms in Gulf after Iran leader killings. Which companies are on target list

Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), warned on Tuesday (March 31) that it will target American companies across West Asia and the Gulf if further Iranian leaders are killed in what it calls ‘targeted assassinations’. The IRGC named 18 major firms, including Microsoft, Google, Apple, Intel, IBM, Tesla, Boeing, Dell Technologies, HP, Cisco, Oracle, Meta, JPMorgan Chase, and General Electric. It stated that any attack on Iranian figures would be met with retaliation against these companies’ regional operations.

“These companies should expect destruction of their facilities in response to each act of terror in Iran,” the statement said, adding that attacks could begin from 8 pm Tehran time on April 1. Employees were urged to leave workplaces immediately for safety. The IRGC emphasized that tech and AI companies are directly involved in planning operations against Iran, making them legitimate targets.

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The warning follows confirmation of another high-profile killing. Brigadier General Jamshid Eshaghi, head of budget and financial affairs at Iran’s armed forces general staff, was reportedly killed in a US-Israeli strike along with members of his family. IRGC commander-in-chief Ahmad Vahidi praised Eshaghi’s contributions to strengthening Iran’s defense capabilities. Eshaghi had been sanctioned by the US in 2025 for allegedly helping route oil shipments to China and funding regional proxy groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

Eshaghi is the latest senior Iranian official reported killed amid escalating conflict, which has already claimed several top figures in recent weeks.