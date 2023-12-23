Indian embassy obtains consular access of 300 Indians grounded in France amid allegations of human trafficking

The Indian embassy in France has received the consular access of over 300 Indians who are grounded in France, an official statement read. In response to the situation, the embassy released a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating, "French authorities informed us of a plane w/ 303 people, mostly Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport. Embassy team has reached & obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring the well-being of passengers." Reports indicated that minors were among the passengers.

The Romania-based Legend Airlines, whose Nicaragua-bound plane carrying over 300 Indian passengers was grounded in France over suspected human trafficking, asserted that it had committed no offense, according to Liliana Bakayoko, a lawyer for the airline, media reports said.

The Airbus A340, which had flown in from the United Arab Emirates, faced scrutiny from French authorities at Vatry airport.

Two passengers were questioned by the French Police, and Liliana Bakayoko, claiming to represent Legend Airlines, stated that the airline would cooperate with French authorities while reserving the right to take legal action if charges were filed.

Bakayoko clarified that a customer, whose identity remained undisclosed, had chartered the plane and was responsible for verifying passengers' identity documents.

The Vatry airport primarily serves budget airlines. It is situated approximately 150 kilometres (93 miles) east of Paris, near the town of Chalons-en-Champagne.

The Paris prosecutor's office, acting on a tip-off, suggested that the plane might be carrying individuals likely to be victims of human trafficking.

The prosecutor's office reportedly confirmed ongoing identity checks on the 303 passengers and cabin crew, along with an examination of transport conditions and the purpose of the journey.

Notably, French border police, under the country's laws, can detain a foreign national for up to four days initially, with the possibility of an extension to eight days, and up to 26 days in exceptional circumstances, upon judicial approval.

Human trafficking in France carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years.