Chief Minister of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath slammed the opposition for criticising the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj saying people only got what they searched for at the religious gathering.

Advertisment

"Vultures got only dead bodies. Pigs got dirt," the UP CM said in the state assembly.

He further lashed out at the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Also read: PM Modi slams Lalu Yadav over ‘faaltu hai Kumbh’ remark: ‘Jungle Raj leaders abusing Maha Kumbh’

Advertisment

"Sensitive people got a beautiful picture of relationships. People with faith got a sense of fulfilment. Gentlemen got gentlemanliness, the poor got employment, and the rich got business. Devotees got clean arrangements... Devotees got God. It means that everyone has seen and felt things according to their nature and character," he said.

The CM even slammed the SP leader and former chief minister of UP Akhilesh Yadav claiming he appointed a "non-Sanatani" as the in-charge of the gathering in 2013. It referred to the time Mohammad Azam Khan was made in charge of the religious congregation.

Also read: From Akshay Kumar to Raveena Tandon, Bollywood stars rush to take holy dip as Maha Kumbh nears end

Advertisment

'Appointed a non-Sanatani as the in-charge'

"We have not played with faith like you. In your time, the chief minister did not have time to see and review the event and therefore he appointed a non-Sanatani as the in-charge of Kumbh," the UP CM added.

He added that the world's largest religious gathering has a message of unity.

Also read: Katrina Kaif visits Maha Kumbh with mother-in-law Veena Kaushal, meets Swami Chidanand Saraswati

"All the people are bathing at one ghat. What can be a bigger message of unity than this and this is the true Sanatan Dharma too," Yogi Adityanath added.

He went on to claim that 2013 was a year of chaos, corruption and pollution for the state.

"But here I myself was reviewing Kumbh and am still doing it. This is the reason that whoever went to the Kumbh in 2013 saw chaos, corruption, and pollution. There was no water fit for bathing in the Triveni of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. The prime minister of Mauritius is an example of this who refused to take a bath," Yogi Adityanath said.

Also read: ‘Rarest event of century’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says ‘62 crore devotees visited Maha Kumbh’

(With inputs from agencies)