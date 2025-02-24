On Monday, two days before the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh is set to conclude, Bollywood celebrities were seen making a beeline to take a holy dip and offer prayers. From Akshay Kumar to Katrina Kaif to Raveena Tandon to Preity Zinta and Sonali Bendre, several stars were seen taking a holy dip in the river Ganges along with scores of devotees on Monday.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar took a dip of faith at Triveni Sangam and praised the Yogi Adityanath administration for immaculate arrangements for one of the largest religious gatherings in the country.

Akshay Kumar takes a dip at Maha Kumbh ahead of Mahashivratri

"It was an incredible experience. The management this time is outstanding, and I sincerely thank Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In 2019, there were some challenges, but this year, everything is remarkably well-organized," he said after taking a holy dip.

#WATCH | Actor Akshay Kumar takes a holy dip in Sangam waters during ongoing #Mahakumbh in UP's Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/rHRM1XrEB0 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif visited the Parmarth Niketan camp along with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal, where they met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati. She was presented with a Lord Shiva idol and a Rudraksha plant as a mark of divine blessings.



Kaif and her mother-in-law offered their prayers at the river and took a holy dip as fans were kept at bay by the police deployed for their security.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actor Katrina Kaif offers prayers and takes a holy dip at #MahaKumbh2025 in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/SWlUEQKWQ1 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

Preity Zinta

The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress dropped a picture of herself from the Maha Kumbh Mela. She was seen with a garland around her neck and tika on her forehead.

"All roads lead to the Maha Kumbh...Satyam Shivam Sundaram," Preity Zinta wrote in the caption.

Abhishek Banerjee and Amar Kaushik

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik and actor Abhishek Banerjee were also seen at Prayagraj and took part in the evening Ganga aarti. Kaushik and Banerjee worked together in Stree 2 last year, which was a massive hit. It also starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actor Abhishek Banerjee attends evening bhajan, led by Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati, in Prayagraj. #MahaKumbh2025 pic.twitter.com/7fHEkFS9xb — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon attended the Maha Kumbh with her daughter Rasha Thadani. The mother-daughter duo, along with their friends, was spotted seeking blessings of Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram.



Sharing her experience, Raveena told ANI, "This Kumbh has come after 144 years. So, my friends and I have come here from Mumbai. We have come not just for Ganga Snan but to our 'home'. Swami ji's home is my home, my children's home." Raveena, Rasha and Katrina were also seen taking part in the evening Ganga aarti with Swami Chidanand Saraswati.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actor Raveena Tandon & her daughter, actor Rasha Thadani meet Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati in Prayagraj. #MahaKumbh2025 pic.twitter.com/d0zZpCvgiJ — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

🚨 Maha Kumbh — Raveena Tandon, Katrina Kaif attend 'Ganga Aarti' led by Swami Chidanand Saraswati in Prayagraj 🙏



— Har Har Gange 🚩 pic.twitter.com/l8qUZwSNl9 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 24, 2025

Ravi Kishan

The Laapataa Ladies actor visited the Maha Kumbh with his wife and his daughters. The family was seen taking a holy dip. Kishan, who is also a BJP MP, said, "I want to thank PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath for arranging and organising the Maha Kumbh here in Prayagraj. Both PM Modi and CM Yogi are devotees of Lord Shiva, and this event has become a success because of Lord Shiva..."

#WATCH | Prayagraj | On his #MahaKumbh2025 visit, BJP MP Ravi Kishan says, "I want to thank PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath for arranging and organising the Maha Kumbh here in Prayagraj. Both PM Modi and CM Yogi are devotees of Lord Shiva, and this event has become a success… https://t.co/8aZ7KJpUnG pic.twitter.com/EmGDPKAPTJ — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre and her family took a holy dip at Prayagraj and termed the experience as 'fulfilling'. She stated that she felt immense peace and positive energy in the sacred atmosphere of Maha Kumbh and that participating in this divine event brought her closer to Indian culture and spirituality.

The Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26. Many celebrities have attended the event, including Vicky Kaushal, Vijay Deverakonda, Rajkummar Rao, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others.