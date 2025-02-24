Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday (Jan 24), strongly condemned Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav's remarks about the Maha Kumbh emphasizing that the ones who believe in "jungle raj", demonstrate a deep-seated hatred for India's cultural traditions.

He further expressed confidence that the people of Bihar will not forgive those who speak ill of the religious gathering.

While addressing a rally in Bihar's Bhagalpur, PM Modi underscored the significance of the 'Mahakumbh of Unity' in Prayagraj, highlighting its importance as the largest gathering of India's faith, unity, and harmony.

"More people than the entire population of Europe have taken a holy dip in this Mahakumbh. However, those from the 'jungle raj' are criticising this sacred event. Those who are against the Ram temple are seizing every chance to slander the Mahakumbh. I am confident that the people of Bihar will never forgive those who speak ill of this sacred occasion," said the Indian prime minister.

He also emphasised the BJP-led NDA government's commitment to preserving India's glorious heritage and building a glorious future.

"The BJP-led NDA government is working together to preserve India's glorious heritage and build a glorious future. But these people of jungle raj hate our heritage, our faith," added the Prime Minister.

'Faaltu hai kumbh,' says Lalu

PM Modi's remarks came after Former Union Railway Minister and RJD Chief Lalu, while responding to a question about crowd management suggestions for the Mahakumbh following the New Delhi Railway Station stampede, bluntly said, "Kumbh ka kahan koi matlab hai. Faaltu hai kumbh" (Kumbh is pointless, it's useless).

He had also condemned the mismanagement by the Indian Railways that led to the loss of 18 lives in the incident.

"The incident is very unfortunate and I offer my condolences to the victims. This is a mismanagement by the Railway that led to the loss of so many lives. The Railway Minister should take responsibility," the RJD chief told news agency ANI.

UP CM Yogi attacks Maha Kumbh critics; ‘Pig got dirt, vultures got dead bodies’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fired back at critics, saying the ongoing Maha Kumbh has provided everything that devotees were looking for.

"Sensitive people got a beautiful picture of relationships. People with faith got a sense of fulfilment. Gentlemen got gentlemanliness, the poor got employment, and the rich got business. Devotees got clean arrangements... Devotees got God. It means that everyone has seen and felt things according to their nature and character," he said in the UP assembly.

(With inputs from agencies)