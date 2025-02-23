Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday (Feb 23) that 62 crore devotees have come to the Maha Kumbh so far calling it "one of the rarest events of the century".

Advertisment

Welcoming all the guests at the Unicorn Companies Conclave in Agra, Chief Minister Yogi said, "I can call it the Unicorn Maha Kumbh of the startup world. There is an attraction towards the Maha Kumbh at this time."

He said, "This is important for me. Today, I have come to Braj Bhoomi, behind which there has been a spiritual and cultural background. It has influenced India's civilisation and culture for a long time.''

Also read | Pakistan has 'master plan' to renovate temples and gurudwaras of the nation

Advertisment

“Rare event”

CM Yogi highlighted that such a gathering of people during a specific time period is a "rare" event.

"So far, 62 crore devotees have come to Prayagraj Maha Kumbh... Such a large gathering of people during a specific period is one of the rare events of this century. This tradition of India has given rise to the arrangement of organising these events at four important places in India since ancient times," Yogi said.

Advertisment

Also read | Former CM Atishi to be Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, first woman to hold key post

Yogi Adityanath who is also the Mahant of the Gorakshapeeth, highlighted the significance of the Kumbh Mela in reconnecting Indians with their cultural heritage. He emphasized that the event serves as a vital medium to re-establish ties with traditional roots, bringing people closer to their spiritual and cultural identities.

Security arrangement

The authorities managing the Maha Kumbh mela have implemented extensive crowd control measures at Ayodhya Dham Railway Station to ensure smooth management and safety as a huge influx of devotees is expected on upcoming Maha Shivratri festival.

Also read | Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to hand over his social media accounts to ‘inspiring women’

"We have increased alertness ahead of the Maha Kumbh snan on Mahashivratri. Additional security has been deployed here, after which the total number of personnel deployed here is more than 350. Barricading has been done all around. A holding area has been set up and passengers are being brought here. We are making regular announcements for trains so that they stay aware. They are being given entry only after their train arrives at the platform. We are ensuring that the platform's passengers do not exceed its capacity... All arrangements are in place," DSP Yashwant Singh emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies)