Bollywood celebrities at Maha Kumbh: Katrina Kaif was spotted at Prayagraj city on Wednesday (February 24) as she headed to Maha Kumbh with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal. The actress looked simple yet classy in muted pink Indian traditional wear. She kept her hair open and wore black sunglasses as she smiled for the cameras.

Alongside Katrina Kaif was Vicky Kaushal's mother, Veena, who wore a simple cotton blue suit.

Katrina Kaif attends Maha Kumbh with mother-in-law

Pictures of their meetup with Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati are now going viral.

A tweet on the official handle of Parmarth Niketan, a spiritual ashram under the leadership of Pujya Swami Chidanand, on X, read: “Katrina Kaif at Mahakumbh…. Katrina Kaif visits Parmarth Niketan in Prayagraj, meeting @PujyaSwamiji & @SadhviBhagawati Ji. Her presence at #mahakumbhmela blends spirituality with entertainment, inspiring youth to reconnect with their roots. #Mahakumbh #KatrinaKaif.”

Talking to Indian news agency ANI, Katrina Kaif said, “I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy and the beauty and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actress Katrina Kaif reaches Prayagraj to participate in Maha Kumbh Mela.



She says "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my… pic.twitter.com/eV3vdkI36R — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

Katrina Kaif is the second Bollywood celebrity spotted at Maha Kumbh today. Earlier, Akshay Kumar made his way to Maha Kumbh and was pictured taking a dip. In addition to Akshay, celebrities like Sonali Bendre, Vidyut Jammwal, Boney Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nimrat KKaur,and Chandan Roy Sanya also took a dip in the holy waters of Maha Kumbh.

Maha Kumbh Mela started on January 13, 2025, in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and is set to conclude on February 26.