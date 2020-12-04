Pakistan wants to link Kulbhushan Jadhav's case with that of another Indian prisoner: India

India's external ministry on Thursday slammed Pakistan for linking Kulbhushan Jadhav's case with that of another Indian, who has completed his jail term and hearing was ongoing for his repatriation.

Earlier Pakistani media reports claimed that counsel for the Indian High Commission, Shahnawaz Noon, had conveyed to the Islamabad High Court that Deputy Indian High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia wants to explain India's stance over the appointment of a lawyer for Jadhav.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Noon had no authorisation over Jadhav's case and he appears to have acted under pressure from the Pakistani establishment.

"Pakistan is trying to link the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav with another prisoner's case," said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, as quoted by news agency PTI.

He added that Noon was selected for the release and repatriation of Mohammad Ismail, an Indian prisoner who has completed his sentence.

"However, during proceedings of the case regarding Ismail, Pakistan Attorney General raised the matter pertaining to Jadhav, though the two cases are not connected in any way," the spokesperson said.

"Mr. Noon is reported to have made those statements which are not true and are in contravention of our stand in the case. He appears to have acted under pressure from the Pakistani establishment to make such statements for which he has no authorisation."

He also said Indian Mission in Islamabad has written to Noon to reiterate that he has no authority in Jadhav's case and to suggest that the Indian Cd'A would appear in the court.

