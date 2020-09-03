Islamabad High Court to hear demand on Indian lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav today

Islamabad High Court will hear petition to appoint Indian lawyer to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav who is on a death row in Pakistan. Pakistani media has said that the IHC will hear the matter on Thursday. India is still demanding an unimpeded consular access to Jadhav.

Pakistani media said that larger bench has been formed to hear the case. India has asked Pakistan let it appoint Indian lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav's defense. The lawyer will present the case as a review petition will be filed to reconsider the death sentence handed to Jadhav.

"We are in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. We believe for a free and fair trial in keeping with the letter and spirit of International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgment, we have asked that Jadhav be represented by an Indian lawyer," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said last month during a virtual briefing.

"However, it is important that Pakistan needs to address the core issues and these core issues involve providing all the necessary documents in this case as well as providing unimpeded consular access to Jadhav," he had said.

The story so far:

Kulbhushan Jadhav is on a death row in Pakistan and still in custody.

Pakistan claims that Kulbhushan Jadhav was involved in espionage activities when he was arrested from Balochistan in 2016.

India has denied the allegations and has said that Kulbhushan Jadhav was abducted from the Iranian port of Chabahar.

India had even approached International Court of Justice (ICJ) that had said Pakistan haD committed an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts.