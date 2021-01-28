Pakistan tries to corner army critic ex-ISI chief over allegations of interaction with RAW

The Pakistan government has said that former ISI director Asad Durrani had been interacting with Indian intelligence agency RAW since 2008.

This statement came in response to a petition filed by the former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) seeking the removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

"The situation necessitates that the petitioner's name should be continued on ECL," read the statement.

Durrani, who headed the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency from August 1990 till March 1993, ran into hot waters in 2018 by co-authoring a book titled 'The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace' with former RAW chief A S Dulat.

Durrani's name was put on the no-fly list in May 2018 soon after he was summoned by the top Pakistan military leadership to explain his position on his book.

Durrani has also served as director general of the Pakistan’s Military Intelligence in 1988.

The former ISI chief has once said that "India has not always been the biggest threat to us, the basic threat to Pakistan was from the internal challenges.”

Several times he has acknowledged that military's interference in the country's political affairs is a reality, asserting that it was detrimental to Pakistan.

The powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan for about half its history since independence in 1947, is considered a major player in the country's politics.

According to Durrani, Prime Minister Imran Khan's biggest problem was the impression that he did not come to power by himself and that "he came with a khaki burden".

