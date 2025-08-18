Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, on Sunday (Aug 17), repeated claims that the nation downed six Indian aircraft during the brief military confrontation between the two nations in May, claiming that Islamabad had “video proof”. However, he did not, once again, provide any details to back the assertion. While relations between neighbours India and Pakistan have been tense for years, the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which was linked to Islamabad, triggered India's Operation Sindoor and subsequently a military confrontation between the two nations.

What did the Pakistani minister say?

Addressing a seminar in Lahore on Sunday, Naqvi boasted about being privy to key pieces of information surrounding the recent India-Pakistan war. There, he insisted that Pakistani intelligence had knowledge about India's plans ahead of time and that the nation had footage of six Indian planes being downed by the Pak military. The claim is not new and has already been refuted by India. On May 31, India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, speaking in Singapore, had flatly rejected Pakistan's claims of downing Indian jets, including Rafael's, as "absolutely incorrect".

Naqvi, on Sunday, praised the Pakistani intelligence agencies' "important work" and said, "We need to acknowledge them." Without backing his claims about Pakistan downing Indian planes, evasively, he said, "Although the radar data had confirmed the downing of the Indian aircraft, Pakistan chose not to make any announcement until concrete evidence is in hand. We have video footage of all six Indian planes, which were shot down."

Despite claiming to have the purported video footage, Pakistan has yet to present any evidence publicly.

Naqvi also asserted that Pakistan destroyed an Indian oil depot during the conflict and that none of Pakistan's critical assets were damaged by Indian missiles. He declared that Pakistan had prior knowledge of New Delhi's strategies: "We knew whatever they planned, what aircraft they would use."