Pakistan on Thursday (May 22) declared a staff member of the High Commission of India, Islamabad, as persona non grata and asked them to leave the country within 24 hours.

This retaliatory move comes a day after India on Wednesday (May 21) declared a Pakistani official persona non grata for engaging in activities not consistent with his official status in the country.

Tit for tat?

On Wednesday, India's Ministry of External Affairs announced in a press release, "The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours."

"The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. Charge d'Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today. He was asked to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any manner," added the MEA release.

The next day, the Government of Pakistan, in what was clearly a retaliatory move, followed suit and declared an Indian official persona non grata for "engaging in activities inconsistent with his privileged status".

According to a press release, to convey this decision, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the Indian Chargé d'Affaires. The Indian diplomatic representative was also warned that "none of the diplomats or staff members of the Indian High Commission should misuse their privileges and status in any manner".

What does persona non grata mean?

Persona non grata is a formal declaration of disapproval by a host country against a diplomat of a foreign nation. Following this, the host country's government requests the diplomat's departure, effectively ending their diplomatic immunity.

While both India and Pakistan have stated the reason behind their respective declarations, it must be noted that the host country is not obligated to provide a reason for declaring someone persona non grata.

India-Pakistan tensions

This comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations. The relations between the two neighbouring countries have deteriorated in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and India's subsequent response, Operation Sindoor.

